CHICAGO (CBS) — With the race for president still too close to call, two of Illinois’ neighbors, Wisconsin and Michigan, remain key questions in determining control of the White House.

While Illinois was a lock for former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the results in Michigan and Wisconsin remain up in the air.

Biden has taken slim leads over President Donald Trump in the two states, and Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia also remain toss-ups, and it could be days before it’s clear which candidate has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

The results in Wisconsin went back and forth much of the night on Tuesday. Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, President Trump still had the lead, but things took a turn in Biden’s favor between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., with 97% of the vote counted, Biden was leading in Wisconsin 49.5% to 48.8% — a margin of less than 21,000 votes.

Election authorities in Milwaukee County are still counting absentee ballots.

Around 3 a.m., absentee ballots that had been tallied and placed on encrypted USB drives were delivered to the Milwaukee County Courthouse, and it could take a couple more days to certify all those votes.

“These are the unofficial results, so I will say that as well. We need to certify these results, and it’s certified on three levels. The municipal clerks will certify beginning on [Wednesday]. The Milwaukee County clerks, we will certify beginning on Thursday. Our certification will take place. We must be completely done and our files submitted to the state by Tuesday, November 17th,” Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry said.

Meantime, in Michigan, tens of thousands of votes also were still being counted on Wednesday, as Biden also pulled into a narrow lead over President Trump.

All eyes are on Wayne County, which includes the state’s largest city of Detroit. The ballot count in Wayne County is only about 73% complete, and many of the remaining votes are expected to favor Biden, since it’s a traditionally Democratic county, which could increase his lead.

Wayne County Clerk Cathy M. Garrett was short and to the point Wednesday morning.

“We’re not in a competition. It’s just very important that we are accurate, and we will be here until the job is done,” Garrett said.

Completing the count in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina also could take a couple more days. President Trump currently holds leads in all three of those states, but particularly in Pennsylvania, uncounted mail-in ballots are expected to favor Biden, and could potentially swing the state in his favor.