CHICAGO (CBS) — The magic number is 270.
That’s how many electoral votes are needed to win the presidency. Right now, Democrat Joe Biden has 253 and President Trump 213.
CBS 2’s Chris Tye has more on the real time results coming from the swing states.
The board illustrating the states and the number of electoral votes up for grabs turned more blue on Wednesday. Joe Biden took Michigan and Wisconsin, directly connected to his pathway moving forward.
Next up is Arizona. Biden has the lead. In the state of Nevada, it’s a similar story, but tighter. Biden has a one percentage lead with a quarter million votes and only 8,000 separating the two candidates.
What to expect from critical swing states still counting ballots https://t.co/R7YboRNzl1
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020
Biden needs those two to win without putting Pennsylvania in the mix. Georgia is still up for grabs but Trump has a lead. With North Carolina, it is similar with 95% of the vote in. Pennsylvania is one of the two states that the president has actually sued that the voting stop.
The question is Wisconsin. In that state, there is a count and a potential recount that President Trump is asking for.
