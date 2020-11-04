GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A brush fire was raging Wednesday afternoon on both sides of the Borman Expressway in Gary, Indiana, forcing evacuations.
Indiana State Police said the fire was burning on both sides of Interstate 80/94 near the 7.5-mile marker. The fire stretched west toward Clark Road in Gary.
The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department said it was evacuating an area near 25th Avenue and Clark Road in Gary because of the fire. Its aviation unit was also dropping water on the fire from a helicopter.
Meanwhile, Indiana State Police have restricted traffic flow through the area due to poor visibility, but the expressway was not shut down.
A Lake County, Indiana police officer with the high crime unit first spotted the flames at 1:20 p.m. The Gary Fire Department could not reach the fire because of the terrain, according to the Sheriff’s office.
