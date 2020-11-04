CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be turning cloudy after dark as a weak disturbance moves into our region.
There will be no rain with this system, only extra clouds.
The low for Wednesday is 53. The normal daytime high for this date is 55.
Look for leftover clouds on Thursday morning with clearing in the afternoon. The high for Thursday is 69.
A big weekend warm up on the way. We will be flirting with record highs on Sunday.
The record high is 73 degrees set in 1931.
We stay warm until Tuesday when a strong cold front crosses our area.