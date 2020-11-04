CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is celebrating a comfortable reelection win Wednesday morning, after more than 18 months of controversy that began with the Jussie Smollett case.

She beat her Republican challenger Pat O’Brien by at least 14 points. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe details her message to voters going forward.

Kim Foxx’s double digit win means she’ll get a second term as Cook County State’s attorney. She gave an emotional speech Tuesday night following her win.

“The last four years have not been a cake walk. I came in and proposed a vision for this office that believed that we had to see the people who use our systems, victims and defendants, and told the unseemly truth that sometimes our victims were defendants and our defendants victims,” Foxx said.

Surrounded by her husband and daughters, Foxx spoke after she said Republican challenger Pat O’Brien called her to concede. She thanked him for running what she called a formidable race.

O’Brien hammered Foxx on how she handled the Jussie Smollett case. He also repeatedly criticized her for how she handled violent crime and unrest in Chicago this year. Foxx said her win means voters chose her progressive agenda over O’Brien’s law and order approach. During her victory speech Foxx talked about what she plans to focus on during her second term.

“It means continuing the work on righting the wrongs of our past. And whether that’s wrongful convictions or vacating the convictions of crimes that are no longer crimes, and people are now profiting from,” Foxx said.

Her second term win means Foxx will serve four more years as Cook County State’s Attorney.

