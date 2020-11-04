CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials on Wednesday reported more than 7,500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, the second highest daily total so far during the pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,538 new confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as 55 additional deaths. It’s the second time in five days Illinois has announced more than 7,500 cases, and the eighth day in a row with at least 6,000 new cases. The record for new cases was set Saturday, when IDPH announced 7,899 new cases.
The new cases announced Wednesday account for 10.5% of the 71,857 new tests reported by IDPH. The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 8.5%, the highest it’s been since May 27, when the rate was 8.6%. The case positivity rate has more than doubled in the past month, up from 3.3% on Oct. 4.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 437,556 cases of COVID-19, including 9,933 deaths.
As of Tuesday night, 3,761 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 776 in intensive care, and 327 on ventilators. Those figures are the highest they’ve been since late May and early June.
