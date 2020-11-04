CHICAGO (CBS)– Election Day voting is underway in Chicago. Chicago and the state of Illinois have already seen record early voting and mail-in ballot numbers. As of Monday night, 3.6 million Illinoisans had voted early – more than 1.8 million in person, and more than 1.7 million mailing in their ballots.

CBS 2 is providing live updates and election coverage below:

12:20 a.m.

Illinois voters decided they did not want approve a constitutional amendment for the controversial proposed graduated income tax.

With 88% of the votes counted, 55% of voters said no to the tax. Around 45% voted for the amendment. There are still outstanding mail-in ballots and the numbers in those ballots may not be known for several days.

Midnight

Democrats Bobby Rush, Robin Kelly, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Mike Quigley, Danny Davis, Jan Schakowsky, Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Bill Foster have all won reelection to U.S. House.

Garcia defeated Republican Jesus Solario with 81 percent of the vote, with 19.33 percent of the precincts reporting.

11:30 p.m.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx declared victory in her race for re-election Tuesday night, holding a double digit lead over Republican challenger Pat O’Brien nearly four hours after polls closed.

State’s attorney Kim Foxx declares victory. She says her opponent Pat O’Brien called to concede. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/1ZsP99JTB7 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) November 4, 2020

With nearly 95% of precincts reporting, unofficial totals showed Foxx was leading O’Brien 53.05% to 40.35%, with Libertarian Brian Dennehy far behind with 6.6%.

9:45 p.m.

According to the Cook County Clerk’s Office, so far, 1.06 million ballots have been cast. In 2016, there were 1.08 million ballots cast. This year’s number is expected to increase with mail-in ballots. There have been no reports of disturbances or voter intimidation.

“I was wondering where were the lines. I’m always expecting the long lines on Election Day. I even went out to visit but they just weren’t there,” said Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

8 p.m.

The group “Refuse Fascism Chicago” gathered and sat on chairs in Federal Plaza to watch videos and election results. There were about 20 people there as of just before 8 p.m., CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported.

Heard quite a bit about planned protest activity tonight… Here’s what’s going on in Federal Plaza tonight 👇🏻 ‘Refuse Facism Chicago’ is watching videos & election results. There are about 20 people here right now. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/faoqqRNpnR — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) November 4, 2020

6:40 p.m.

The Wabash Avenue Bridge near Trump Tower will be out of service Tuesday evening as a precautionary safety measure. All other streets, bridges, and Chicago Transit Authority stops downtown remained accessible Tuesday evening, and no other closures are planned.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports there is extra-tight security outside Trump Tower.

Extra tight security outside Chicago’s Trump Tower on this #ElectionDay For context, Trump Hotel has been a consistent flashpoint for unrest here this summer @cbschicago #Election2020 #Elecciones2020 pic.twitter.com/8ac1bINWHu — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) November 3, 2020

5:47 p.m.

In Chicago, 1,051,529 total ballots have been cast as of 4:30 p.m., equal to a turnout of about 65%. Officials expected the final turnout to top 1.1 million ballots, surpassing 70% turnout.

Tuesday afternoon, a sprinkler went off at the polling place at James Otis School in the West Town neighborhood. The polling place was closed for the rest of the day, and voters were directed to an alternate site at the Goldblatt’s Building at 1615 W. Chicago Av. As of about 5 p.m., no ballots had been deemed damaged.

5:40 p.m.

In suburban Cook County, just under 1 million votes had been cast as of 4 p.m., equal to about 60 percent turnout. Of those, 409,000 ballots were cast in-person during early voting, 403,000 were mail-in ballots that have been received so far, and 157,000 were in-person votes cast on Election Day.

Election officials received complaints from 10 early voting sites where people were in line before 7 p.m. Monday night, but were not allowed to vote when the sites closed, and were told to come back to vote on Election Day. After investigating, officials said not all 10 sites actually had that issue, though they were unable to specify how many sites actually had that issue.

Overall, a few dozen people who should have been allowed to vote Monday night because they were in line before early voting sites closed were turned away. The county followed up with those voters and made sure they were able to vote on Election Day.

At other early voting sites in the Cook County suburbs, voting went as late as 10 p.m. to accommodate everyone who was in line before 7 p.m.

County officials also said some early voting sites shut down early because social distancing wasn’t being enforced, and voters were intimidating election judges.

On Election Day, 17 precincts will stay open until 8 p.m. because there were reports they opened late. Officials said that’s a fairly normal number of polling places staying open late compared to previous election years.

4:05 p.m.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications is expecting protests that could disrupt traffic in several locations in Chicago this afternoon and evening.

According to OEMC, protest activity is expected at 4 p.m. at Federal Plaza at 230 S. Dearborn St. Other protest activity is expected at 7 p.m. at Millennium Park, in the Hyde Park neighborhood, at Union Park at 1501 W. Randolph St., at Wrigley Field, and at Palmer Square Park at 2200 N. Kedzie Av.

3:55 p.m.

Chicago Board of Election Commissioners officials said there have been no issues with rejected vote-by-mail ballots so far, and no election judges have been removed from polling places. It’s not unheard of for a judge or two to get removed for showing up drunk, or otherwise causing problems.

No polling places will have their voting hours extended today. Normally a handful of precincts in Chicago need to request to stay open beyond 7 p.m., due to delays with opening and voters who lined up early needing to come back later to cast their ballots.

The United Center, which opened as a voting supersite on Tuesday, has had two times more ballots cast than any other site. The second busiest site was the 2nd Ward early voting site.

Chicago is on track for 75% voter turnout.

Voters between ages 25 and 34 have cast the most ballots so far, with approximately 220,000 ballots cast. Voters 35 to 44 have cast 180,000 ballots, voters 55 to 64 have cast 161,000 ballots, and voters 45 to 54 have case 153,000 ballots.

2:15 p.m.

Voter Turnout Steady But Decreasing Each Hour

Strong voter turnout Tuesday morning indicates the overall turnout percentage will be in the mid 70s, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

As of shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, 1,002,582 voters had voted, or about 63%.

Voter turnout was steady but descending each hour, the board said. In the first hour, 30,000 voters went to the polls, followed by about 28,600 the second hour. By 2 p.m. the turnout was closer to 20,000 voters.

The biggest voter group by age so far has been 25 to 34-year-olds with 220,000 voters casting ballots. That group was followed by 35 to 40-year-olds with 180,000 voters turning out. Just under 160,000 55 to 65-year-olds turned out, followed by about 152,000 45 to 54-year-olds.

2:05 p.m.

Indiana Attorney General Candidate Has COVID

Todd Rokita, the Republican candidate for Indiana Attorney General, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from his campaign.

Rokita, who grew up in Munster, learned he had been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and has since come down with symptoms. The timing of the exposure and the positive test was not clear. The person was not part of Rokita’s campaign.

2 p.m.

Lines Moving Quickly At United Center

Lines were moving quickly as music blasted for voters at the United Center super site.

The sun is shining, music is blasting, and the line is moving quickly! #ElectionDay at the UC! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/chqQf5iCGk — Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) November 3, 2020

1:15 p.m.

Gov. JB Pritzker Addresses Voting Safety

11:15 a.m.

Suburban Cook County Voting Update

According to officials, 87,000 voters have cast a ballot today in suburban Cook County. Already, 430,000 mail-in ballots have returned in suburban Cook County.

11 a.m.

United Center Voting Update

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is live at the United Center where voters are waiting in line at the super site. Over 300,000 votes have been cast in person in Chicago.

10:30 a.m.

Chicago Voting Update

Chicago Board of Election representative James Allen said there will be no extensions to polling hours. Voting will end at 7 p.m.

Chicago is currently at a turnout of over 57%. There were 29,517 ballots cast between 6 and 7 a.m. and 27,070 ballots cast by 8 a.m.

Allen said the biggest age group participating is 25 to 34-year-olds with 203,000 ballots cast.

If voter turnout continues similarly to Tuesday morning, Allen said, Chicago could see a voter turnout of over 70%. He said a strong turnout is expected.

There have been scattered reports of ballot scanners that needed to be replaced. Voters can cast ballots if the scanner is not operating. Voting will not be interrupted.

10 a.m.

Police Respond To Polling Place Issues

Tuesday morning CPD officers responded to two calls for service at or near polling places.

In the 3200 block of South Calumet a poll worker claimed she was being yelled at by an unknown male, but she did not file a report, police said.

In the 3100 block of West Columbus, a man said his car was near a polling site when offenders in another vehicle got out and started hitting his car with baseball bats. That caller left the site and also did not file a report, police said.

9:40 a.m.

Chicago Board Of Elections Provides Updated Numbers

As of 6 p.m. Monday 364,649 people had voted in person at all locations since Oct. 1.

As of 8 p.m. Monday 419,549 vote by mail ballots had been returned.

6:45 a.m.

Lines Of Voters Wait Outside United Center

Voters could be seen observing social distancing in long lines outside the United Center super site.

Scenes from the United Center Super Site on #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/wvaXFMuV8x — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) November 3, 2020

6 a.m.

Polls Open

The United Center is open and serving as a super site until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

#ElectionDay is finally here. If you live in Chicago, the United Center will serve as a super site today to make voting easier. Doors open at 6am and close at 7 tonight. Plenty of time to vote if you haven’t already. @cbschicago #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/h6uNsGwfOp — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) November 3, 2020

10 p.m.

Nov. 2: Precinct 38 Polling Place Moves

The precinct 38 polling place in Ward 28 has moved to the West Side Learning Center, located at 4624 West Madison.

NOTICE to Prec. 38/Ward 28 Chicago voters:

Due to circumstances beyond Election Board's control, the Nov. 3 Election Day polling place for this precinct has moved to WestSide Learning Center, 4624 W Madison

6am-7pm

Find your precinct polling place: https://t.co/UxJxep77My — ChicagoElection (@ChicagoElection) November 3, 2020

