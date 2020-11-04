CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Sen. Jim Oberweis, owner of Oberweis Dairy, is seeking to unseat Lauren Underwood in the 14th Congressional District – which is located west of the immediate Chicago area and includes parts of Lake, McHenry, Kane, DeKalb, Kendall, DuPage, and Will counties from the southern boundary of Kendall County north to the Wisconsin state line.

Underwood was down a fraction of a percentage point and nearly tied at 50-50 with Oberweis as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Oberweis campaign told CBS 2 early Wednesday morning that it does not expect any acceptance or concession speeches before 7 a.m., as the race remained very tight – within 3,000 votes – and many ballots have yet to be counted.

Underwood defeated incumbent Randy Hultgren in the 14th District in 2018, taking away a seat that had been held by the GOP for all but three years since 1939.

Oberweis has been a state senator since 2013, and has mounted failed bids for the U.S. Senate in 2002, 2004, and 2014; for governor in 2006, and for Congress in 2008.

In her campaign for a second term, Underwood touted her achievements in the House in health care – particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as climate action, “cleaning up Washington,” reproductive freedom, preventing gun violence, and other subjects.

“During her first term in Congress, Lauren has hosted more than 25 public town hall meetings and 135 community events across the seven counties of the 14th District. She has passed four bipartisan pieces of legislation into law, including the Lower Insulin Costs Now Act to make lower-cost, generic insulin available more quickly for the families who rely on it,” the Underwood campaign website reads. “Since her swearing-in, Lauren has voted to support federal programs that brought over $1 billion dollars to the 14th to fund small business loans, cutting edge science at Fermilab, and other grants and federal contracts that support good jobs and services in our community.”

As of late October, Underwood’s campaign had about $1.8 million in cash on hand. Like many Democratic candidates, Underwood has received a large amount of money from ActBlue.

Underwood’s campaign has spent about $5.3 million since 2019. One of her campaign’s biggest recipients is Berger Hisrchberg, which handles somewhat bigger clients than the firms hired by the 6th Congressional District candidates. The firm touts it has raised more than $2 million for New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Oberweis, whose campaign website calls on supporters to help the GOP take back the House, addresses among other things border security, government spending, and a warning about “socialism.”

“It has become increasingly fashionable for Washington politicians to embrace socialism. Jim knows the inherent dangers of adopting socialist ideas – from wealth redistribution schemes to job-killing tax plans. Our nation was founded on the ideas of free enterprise and innovation, and Jim will support policies that enhance the free market and allow inventors, innovators, and job-creators to thrive. Socialism fails everywhere it is implemented, stifling creativity and freedom,” Oberweis’ campaign website reads. “Jim has been a staunch supporter of the free market in the state legislature and in his work in the private sector, and he will continue to champion the free market once elected to Congress.”

Oberweis had about $700,000 cash on hand as of late October. He is largely self-funding his campaign and has spent more than $1 million since the beginning of last year.

His campaign has spent about $2.3 million since 2017. Oberweis is also the biggest recipient of his campaign funds, receiving more than $500,000 in 2019. The reason for the expenditures is well-documented – including travel, fundraiser tickets, office supplies and other such needs.