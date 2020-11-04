CHICAGO (CBS) — One lane of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway is closed in west suburban Bellwood, after one person was killed when a car rear-ended a semi-trailer early Wednesday.
Illinois State Police said the semi was parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 290 near 25th Avenue around 5:45 a.m., when a car struck it from behind.
Police confirmed one person was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.
The far right eastbound lane of I-190 was closed after the crash.
