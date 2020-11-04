ELECTION RESULTSPresident | U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Tax Amendment | State's Attorney | State House | State Senate
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bellwood, Crash, Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — One lane of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway is closed in west suburban Bellwood, after one person was killed when a car rear-ended a semi-trailer early Wednesday.

Illinois State Police said the semi was parked on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 290 near 25th Avenue around 5:45 a.m., when a car struck it from behind.

Police confirmed one person was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The far right eastbound lane of I-190 was closed after the crash.

