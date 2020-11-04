CHICAGO (CBS) — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten won Re-Election over GOP candidates Jeanne Ives and Bill Redpath in the 6th Congressional District.

As of Wednesday at 4 a.m., Casten had over 51% of the vote compared with over 46% for Ives and nearly 2% for Redpath.

Former Illinois State Rep. Jeanne Ives, of Wheaton, took on Casten in the 6th Congressional District – a vast district that includes large parts of DuPage and Kane counties and also extends north to include southwest Lake and southeast McHenry counties.

Casten spoke in Hoffman Estates late Tuesday night, but did not concede or claim victory. He declared victory Wednesday morning.

Live Updates On Illinois Congressional races

“Celebrate tonight. Celebrate tomorrow is that’s when the celebration comes – it may take a couple days,” Casten said. “But after that, let’s get back to work.”

Casten beat incumbent Peter Roskam two years ago in the 6th Congressional District, which had been represented by a Republican since 1973.

Ives, a three-term state representative who left office in 2019, was one of the most conservative members of the Illinois General Assembly. Two years ago, Ives nearly defeated incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner in the Republican primary.

In campaigning for reelection, Casten’s campaign touts his background as a “respected scientist” and clean energy entrepreneur.

“Washington isn’t working for our families for a simple reason: Facts are taking a back seat to politics when informing policy. That’s just wrong. Sean knows that facts matter, and ignoring facts is a sure way to hurt people. His facts-first approach to every issue is informed by data, expert input, and the reality we face,” the Casten campaign website reads.

Health care, the right to vote, racial justice, women’s rights and opportunity, LGBTQ rights, gun safety, immigration reform, and energy and climate change policy are among the issues on which Casten’s campaign has focused.

A CBS 2 analysis found that the Casten campaign had about $2 million in cash on hand as of late October. A huge portion of that comes from the progressive online fundraising site ActBlue, which has contributed more than $1.8 million. The rest of his top contributors are all Democratic political action committees.

Casten’s campaign has spent about $3.2 million since 2019. The single biggest recipient of Casten campaign funds is the Democratic digital strategy firm Break Something.

Meanwhile, Ives – in responses to policy questions asked by the Chicago Tribune that she reproduced on her website, wrote that the highest priority is “to restore the rule of law throughout the nation and Illinois.” She focused both on civil unrest that has transpired this year and political corruption.

“The last few months have been unsettling for Americans as we have watched as lawlessness spread across the nation. Looters and rioters destroyed property, illegally occupied and controlled public grounds, upended livelihoods, and unnerved many who no longer feel safe in their own communities,” Ives wrote. “In Illinois, lawlessness extends from our most powerful politicians, their special interest friends, and the lobbyists who grease the skids between the two, to the streets of Chicago overrun with murder, looting and criminal damage to property, to the suburbs where armed home invasions and carjacking have happened.”

Ives also wrote that “the Chinese Communist Party poses the biggest threat to our nation and the world” and called for “a full investigation into the origins and spread of the COVID 19 virus, repayment for costs related to the crisis, and no-notice international inspections of their biological research laboratories.”

Ives’ campaign has far less cash on hand than Casten’s – only about $227,081. Her top funding source, similarly to Casten, is WinRed — the GOP’s answer to ActBlue.

Her campaign has spent about $2.8 million since 2016. Axiom Strategies, which seems to focus on Republican legislative races, has received the largest share of that money.

Two conservative Republican candidates were neck-and-neck with the Democratic incumbents late Tuesday in two suburban congressional districts that have traditionally gone the GOP’s way.

Two other Illinois congressional races had also yet to be called as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Incumbent Rep. Brad Schneider, representing the north and northwest suburban 10th Congressional District, won re-election against Republican opponent Valerie Ramirez Mukherjee.

As of 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Schneider had over 60% of the vote.

Schneider declared victory Tuesday night.

“Today’s resounding victory is the first step of OUR nation renewing itself. Tonight, Il-10 voters demonstrated that we desperately want leadership who will unify the Country to beat back the Coronavirus, rebuild our economy, and renew our nation. Tomorrow, we will begin mending the fissures of our divided nation, and we will work together as Americans to govern and move our entire country forward again — Republicans and Democrats. To all those who voted, thank you for exercising your first democratic right. And thank you for collectively believing in me; I will do everything in my power to work for all of the Tenth District— Democrats, Republicans, and everyone in between.” he said in a statement.

In the 17th Congressional District, which runs through western Illinois from Rockford to Peoria, Democratic incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos was up 52 percent to Republican Esther Joy King with 48 percent. More than 99 percent of the precincts were reporting, but no call had been made.