By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, after being struck by a vehicle on South Shore Drive in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the teen, who appeared to be 12 to 15 years old, was hit by a vehicle near 79th and South Shore Drive around 1:15 p.m.

The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

