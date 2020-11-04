CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, after being struck by a vehicle on South Shore Drive in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Chicago Fire Department officials said the teen, who appeared to be 12 to 15 years old, was hit by a vehicle near 79th and South Shore Drive around 1:15 p.m.
The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition.
Further information was not immediately available.
