By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 70-year-old woman was struck and wounded by a stray bullet late Wednesday in the Galewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Monitor Avenue, near Wabansia Avenue, police said. The woman was inside a house when she heard shots and felt pain.

She had been struck by a bullet that had traveled through the front window from outside, police said.

The woman was shot once in the chest and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition, police said.

Detectives were investigating late Wednesday.

