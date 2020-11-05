ELECTION RESULTSPresident | U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Tax Amendment | State's Attorney | State House | State Senate
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Clark Street, Loop, Loop L Tracks, shooting, Van Buren Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was shot late Thursday afternoon under the Loop ‘L’ tracks.

The shooting happened at Clark and Van Buren streets, police said.

One person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Police late Thursday were checking the nearby area for the gunman.

