Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky Sidelined By Shoulder Injury Suffered In Lone Play Against SaintsMitchell Trubisky's brief appearance last week was a painful one for the Chicago Bears' former starting quarterback.

Bears Place Offensive Lineman Bobby Massie On IR, Germain Ifedi And Jason Spriggs On COVID ListThe Chicago Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit the Tennessee Titans this week.

White Sox Rookie Center Fielder Luis Robert Wins Gold Glove; Javier Baez And Anthony Rizzo Also Win For CubsWhite Sox center fielder Luis Robert won a Gold Glove on Tuesday, the first rookie in team history to win that honor.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Damien Harris Settling Into Lead Back Role For PatriotsThe Patriots leaned on their rushing attack Sunday and Harris appears to have taken the role of lead back.

Bears' Javon Wims Gets 2-Game Suspension From NFL For Punching Saints' Chauncey Garnder-JohnsonFollowing back-to-back losses for the Bears, receiver Javon Wims has now been handed a two-game suspension from the NFL.

Bears Rally At End Of Regulation, But Saints Nail Overtime Field Goal And Bears LoseDrew Brees threw two touchdowns to regain the NFL’s all-time lead from Tom Brady, Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime and the New Orleans Saints beat Chicago on Sunday.