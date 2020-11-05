CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Bears reported Thursday that another player has tested positive for COVID-19.
“The club has decided to pause all in-person football activities and close Halas Hall,” Bears officials stated in a written statement.
Thursday’s practice has been canceled and all meetings will be conducted virtually.
Bears officials have not released the name of the player who most recently tested positive, but said that player has begun self-isolation and close contacts have been contacted. According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, center Cody Whitehair was the player who tested positive for COVID-19.
Right guard Germain Ifedi and backup tackle Jason Spriggs were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, which was created for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
It is not clear if these players are connected to the case reported Thursday.
