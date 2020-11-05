CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.
This week, our career coach shares tips on how to identify and communicate job skills you already have that could help you secure a new role.
“If you’ve been having trouble gaining traction in your job search, and you haven’t been getting a lot of responses or results for the roles you’re searching for or maybe you’re coming out on an industry thats been shedding jobs, it might be time to consider a career pivot,” Lynee Alves, president of Interview Like An Expert, said.
Alves said your first step is to research. Find out what jobs and roles are related to what you’ve been doing most recently. Then, you want to research specific job postings. Pay close attention to how the company describes the job requirements and responsibilities.
“So when they’re defining those skills they’ve looking for in a job posting, those are the ones you want to be promoting,” Alves said. “You want to re-look at your resume and perhaps work some of those key words and phrases in.”
