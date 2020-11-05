CHICAGO (CBS) — For the fourth time in the past eight days, Illinois is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases, with 9,935 new infections in the past day. The state also topped 10,000 deaths overall since the start of the pandemic, with 97 more deaths reported on Thursday.
The previous record for daily cases was on Saturday, when the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,899 new cases. Illinois has reported at least 6,000 new cases nine days in a row, and is averaging 7,433 new cases per day over the past week, up from an average of 5,043 over the previous seven days, a 47% increase.
The new cases announced Thursday account for 11.6% of the 86,015 new tests reported on Thursday. The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 9.1%, the first time it has surpassed 9% since late May.
“The virus is spreading rapidly. We are fully into the second wave or second surge, and the cases are increasing exponentially,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 447,491 coronavirus cases, including 10,030 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 3,891 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 772 in intensive care, and 343 on ventilators. On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said COVID hospitalizations in Illinois have more than doubled in the past month, from an average of about 1,500 per day at the start of October to approximately 3,300 per day in early November.
Pritzker will hold his daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
