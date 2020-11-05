GRAND RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — Jeff Lane been fighting to stay alive for nearly two decades – but after years of intensive nursing care, his insurance company was taking it all away.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been to pushing for answers about Lane’s case, and getting results.

“My family is the world, and means the world to me,” Lane said.

Lane’s world is his wife and his three kids. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS – also called Lou Gehrig’s disease – in 2002, just three years after marrying his college sweetheart, Debbie.

The disease has progressively taken over his body. He lost his voice in 2004, and he lost his ability to breathe by himself in 2007.

But he never lost his sense of humor.

“Embrace the suck,” Lane said.

Since he went on a ventilator, Lane’s insurance company has paid for private skilled nursing care. It was a blessing to his wife Debbie, who works full time and takes care of their three kids.

She said if she left her husband alone, “he would probably die.”

So you can imagine Debbie Lane’s panic this summer when she opened a letter from their insurer, Aetna, saying Jeff Lane’s nursing was being cut – completely.

“Why now? Why us?” Debbie Lane said. “Thirteen years later and now all of the sudden you don’t want to pay for his care?”

“Are you kidding?” Jeff Lane said.

Denial records sent to the Lanes state that while Jeff’s condition remains critical, the insurer concluded it has “stabilized.” This means he doesn’t need a skilled nurse, according to their clinical policy guidelines.

This determination was made without an evaluation, just based on his clinical records. And it’s news to the Lanes, since ALS is, by medical definition, a “progressive disease.”

“He has ALS,” Debbie Lane said. “How can you say he’s stable?”

Illinois’ Department of Insurance told Hickey they don’t have the authority to comment on medical judgment in cases like these. But if families believe an insurance company is not honoring their policy, they should file a complaint with the state.

With denial after denial, the Lanes were feeling helpless

“I will fight to the end,” Jeff Lane said.

That was until a stunning reversal.

Aetna never responded to our request for comment. But after we started asking questions, and after State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) reached out to the state about this case, suddenly the Lanes got a letter.

It stated, without any explanation, that Jeff’s private duty nursing had been reinstated.

“I was definitely relieved and excited but definitely a little frustrated from the process we just experienced,” Debbie Lane said.

“I would like to say thank you so much to Aetna,” Jeff Lan said. “Aetna, you saved my life.”

Unfortunately, Jeff Lane is far from the only case patient fighting to retain their private nursing.

Hickey is digging into the bigger picture and will have the full story Thursday night on the CBS 2 News at 10 p.m.

Also From CBS Chicago: