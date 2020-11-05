ELECTION RESULTSPresident | U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Tax Amendment | State's Attorney | State House | State Senate
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was found in bed with fatal gunshot wounds early Thursday morning.

According to police, a roommate found the 36-year-old man dead in the 3500 block of North Hamlin Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Police said the man had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, torso and leg. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The roommate told police he did not see anyone come inside the residence.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

