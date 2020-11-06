LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — As soon as the Bears got word of a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday morning, they immediately canceled practice and closed down their Halas Hall facility.

There was, of course, a concern that there would be more positives or players out after contact tracing. But only Cody Whitehair tested positive and had to be added to the reserve COVID list.

The Bears seem to have avoided a coronavirus outbreak, or even any of what the NFL refers to as “high-risk” close contacts.

Whitehair was not practicing on Wednesday because of a calf injury. He was, however, out on the field with his teammates – but he was wearing a mask.

“I think that’s just a testament to show how Cody was being – made sure he had on a mask. He made sure that he had everything going on to make sure he protected himself, even though I don’t think he had it,” said Bears safety Tashaun Gipson Jr. “When I say wear your mask and do the things that’s necessary to keep the team safe, he’s a guy who will do it, and that’s why it wasn’t a complete outbreak, because guys like him was able to do the things necessary.”

And Head Coach Matt Nagy repeated a mantra he has had during the pandemic – wear a mask not because someone else may have COVID-19, but because you might have it. That is precisely what Whitehair was doing.

