CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky reportedly will not need surgery on his throwing shoulder, after suffering an injury in his lone play in Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Trubisky visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday for evaluation of his right shoulder, and it was determined surgery isn’t necessary. Instead, he will continue to rehab with the team, and is considered week-to-week.

Trubisky injured his right shoulder Sunday when he was tackled while running with the ball on his only snap of the game against the Saints. He landed awkwardly on his throwing shoulder, coach Matt Nagy said, when he was tackled by linebacker Alex Anzalone and jogged off the field.

It was Trubisky’s first appearance since he was benched in Week 3 against the Falcons, and backup Nick Foles led the team from behind for a win. Foles has been the team’s starting quarterback ever since.

“Mitch has been really, really good throughout this whole process,” Nagy said. “I couldn’t have asked for him to be any better, he’s handled it like an absolute pro, and it doesn’t surprise me one bit. At the same point in time, you know, the position that we are in and that we’ve gone through to get to this point, we also know that using him in different areas and growing with a package with him can be good. And I think that was a start for us right there.”

Trubisky, 26, is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Bears traded up a spot to draft Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. But he hasn’t delivered the way they hoped.

He struggled last year and had surgery after the season to fix a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder that added to his difficulties.

The Bears then acquired Foles in a trade with Jacksonville and declined their fifth-year option for 2021 on Trubisky, drafted ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Trubisky opened the season as the No. 1 quarterback. Foles has started the past five games, but Chicago’s offense continues to rank among the NFL’s worst. And if he gets hurt, the Bears might have to go with veteran Tyler Bray, who hasn’t played in a game since he was with Kansas City in 2017.

