CHICAGO (CBS) — The banged up Bears hope for some Music City magic as they hit the road to Nashville. Here are three things to watch as the Bears take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Slowing Down Derrick Henry

What can the Bears do to slow down Derrick Henry? The Titans beast of a running back leads the NFL with almost 800 yards rushing in just seven games, and he’s getting better as the season goes on. In his last three games, Henry is averaging 6.65 yards per carry. So look for the Bears linebackers to be playing pretty close to the line of scrimmage much of the day, but even with that it’s going to be a long day for guys like Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan to try to bring Henry down. And hopefully they don’t force anybody in the secondary to try to do it too often.

Figuring Out Foles

Nick Foles will be getting the ball out quick. It’s been a rough season and an even rougher week for the Bears offensive line with Covid-19 issues piling on top of injury problems. With plenty of inexperience in front of him, I expect Nick Foles to try to get his passes off as fast as possible. We saw last week what happens when Foles tries to scramble, so that’s definitely not the answer if the line is leaky.

Counting On The Defense

Look for the Bears defense to keep this close like they usually do. Yes, I know I said tackling Derrick Henry will be a challenge, but even with him running mostly wild, teams have been able to keep the Titans offense in check. The Titans have lost 2 straight and put up just 22 points per game in those 2 losses. That includes only 20 points against a weak Bengals defense. So the Bears defense should be able to keep the offense in the game again, maybe just enough for the Bears to steal a much needed road win.