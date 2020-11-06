CHICAGO (CBS) — A beautiful evening lies ahead with clear skies and mild temps.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, with dry, high pressure locked in place this weekend we will have plenty of sunshine and a warm, southwesterly wind flow bringing temperatures well above average.
At least 20 degrees warmer than normal.
There’s possible record warmth in the days ahead, especially Sunday through Tuesday. The cold front is showing signs of slowing down in forward speed, allowing for Tuesday temps to reach the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear with a low of 52.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Expect a high of 72.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 74.
