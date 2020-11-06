CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third day in a row, Indiana is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19, with 4,714 confirmed cases on Friday, as well as 37 new deaths. The state also blew past 2,000 hospitalizations for the virus for the first time.
The previous daily case record was the 4,462 new cases reported on Thursday, which was the first time Indiana surpassed 4,000 cases in a day.
Since the start of the pandemic, Indiana has reported a total of 200,823 coronavirus cases, and 4,306 confirmed deaths. Another 241 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients who were not tested for the virus.
Hospitalizations in Indiana also continue to rise, with 2,001 virus patients in the hospital as of Thursday night, a new high. Hospitalizations in Indiana have more than doubled since the start of October.
The five-county region of Northwest Indiana reported 704 new cases on Friday, the area’s second highest daily total so far. The region’s 7-day average positivity rate stands at 12.5%. An additional five deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana, bringing the region’s total number of fatalities to 539.
The number of people in the hospital in Northwest Indiana stands at a record 364, up from only 206 a month ago.
