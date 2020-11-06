CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago police officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health call Thursday night.
According to police, officers responded to the call around 11:15 p.m. involving a 26-year-old man was damaging his family’s apartment in the 900 block of South Burley.
Officers reported the man was throwing objects at the officers that were outside. Police said the man then ran outside towards the officers with two knives.
Police deployed tasers. While being placed into custody, the man stabbed an officer in the stomach.
The officer was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.
Charges are pending.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Search For Missing Woman Vanessa Ceja Ends In Heartbreak As Her Body Is Found In South Suburban Forest Preserve
- Man With Gunshot Wounds Found Dead In His Bed In Avondale
- Pritzker On Defeat Of Graduated Income Tax: ‘There Will Be Cuts. And They Will Be Painful’