CHICAGO (CBS)– Free COVID testing and flu shots will be available in Englewood on Friday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members are encouraged to participate in the free, drive-up and walk-up health and wellness event. The event will take place at 6705 S Wentworth Avenue.
Other health services being offered include HIV testing, Narcan education along with PPE and baby supply giveaways.
The event is being hosted by local developer Sterling Bay and several community health partners.
