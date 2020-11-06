CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murders of three women in a domestic-related shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in June.
Police said John Matthews was arrested on Thursday in Burlington, Iowa, on an extradition warrant for three counts of first-degree murder.
He has been returned to Chicago and was due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
Frances Neal, 56, and Jasmine Neal, 27, were pronounced dead at the scene. Shonta Harris, 24, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center after the shooting, and died nearly three months later at a nursing home on Sept. 5.
This is a developing story…