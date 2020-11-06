Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: Three Things To WatchThe banged up Bears hope for some Music City magic as they hit the road to Nashville.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Avoids Surgery After Injuring Throwing Shoulder Against Saints: ReportTrubisky injured his right shoulder Sunday when he was tackled while running with the ball on his only snap of the game against the Saints.

#8 Florida Vs #5 Georgia: With Strong Game Saturday, 'Kyle Trask Will Be Talked About In Heisman Trophy Race,' Says CBS' Rick NeuheiselThe CBS Sports college football analyst is leaning towards a Florida win but, says that the recent history of Georgia wins means the Gators senior QB will have to lead his team to the win.

NFL Week 9 NFC North Picks: Chicago Bears Face Challenge On Offense Against Tennessee, Says CBS Chicago's Matt ZahnCBS Chicago sports anchor Steve Zahn discusses NFC North matchups, with the Bears hoping to end a losing streak and the Vikings looking to climb back into the playoff race.

Bears Player Tests Positive For COVID-19; In-Person Football Activities Paused, Practice CanceledThe Chicago Bears reported Thursday that a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rowdy Gaines: 'Team USA Swimming Has Been #1 In The World Since 1956, No Other Sport Can Claim That Excellence'The Hall of Fame swimmer discusses the International Swimming League and explains why Michael Phelps is the greatest swimmer of all-time.