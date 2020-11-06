CHICAGO (CBS) — Jubilee is the PAWS Dog of the Week!
She is a sweet and beautiful one-year-old terrier mix who’s looking for a home where she can really blossom. Jubilee is a special girl who loves to use her young pup energy to work on training, to go on long walks in a quiet area and lounging with her family.
Jubilee would do well in an adults-only home and would do well with another dog similar in her size and, of course, her energy level.
She’s got a heart of gold who’s looking to settle down with her future family. Jubilee is available, along with many other adorable cats and dogs, at PAWS Chicago.
Check out the virtual adoption page on the PAWS Chicago website for more information on Jubilee and others looking for a new home.
Three fulls days of election anxiety can only mean one thing…
TIME TO BREAK OUT THE MINI MIC AT OUR MEDICAL CENTER. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/O66OaDss2y
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) November 5, 2020