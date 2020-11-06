CHICAGO (CBS) — New ballots for the presidential election results could come at any time.

Votes are still being counted in several states including Pennsylvania. The electoral college count stands at 253 for Biden to Trump’s 213. The magic number: 270.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye has more from the election board where numbers have stalled throughout the day, but it’s been a big day for Team Biden. He leads by 13,000. But there are several hundred thousand left to count.

Even though they are mail-in ballots, they’re trending deeply in the Biden direction. If he wins Pennsylvania, it’s over. There are two forces at play in this crucial state that could cinch this for Joe Biden.

On one hand, the Republican party of the state of Pennsylvania asking the Supreme Court to halt the count of Pennsylvania ballots received after Election Day. It’s one of eight election lawsuits in motion at the moment.

On the other hand, the mayor of Philadelphia said President Trump needs to look at the facts.

“You know, I think what the President needs to do is frankly put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost. And he needs to congratulate the winner,” said Jim Kenney, Mayor of Philadelphia.

In the last few minutes, the president tweeted that “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the presidency. Legal proceedings are just now beginning.”

There are other states at play. Georgia will undergo a recount. Joe Biden is up by 4,200 votes. To the southwest, Arizona has 150,000 votes to be counted. Joe Biden is up 40,000 votes. In Nevada Biden is up by 21,000 votes with 100,000 left be counted.

More numbers are expected to come in Friday night. Will it be enough to close this ordeal?

