CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — A spike in COVID-19 cases is forcing a change in Crown Point, Indiana schools.
Starting Wednesday, high schools and middle schools will switch to virtual learning until Dec. 2.
A letter to parents blames a lack of staff for in-person instruction because of quarantine requirements.
Elementary schools will not switch to e-learning until the following week to give parents time to arrange child care.
Indiana on Friday set a COVID-19 case count record for the third straight day, reporting 4,714 cases.
After his decisive win Tuesday in his bid for reelection, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he has no plans to change his COVID-19 response.
