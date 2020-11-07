BREAKINGJoe Biden defeats President Donald Trump to become 46th U.S. President, CBS News projects
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Supporters took to the streets of Chicago Saturday after the announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to defeat President Donald Trump and become the 46th president of the United States.

The huge crowds downtown prompted the CTA to reroute some bus lines, and to have some trains skip stops as a safety precaution.

As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, Biden supporters gathered outside Chicago’s Trump Hotel and Tower while singing and dancing to “We Are The Champions.” People could be seen looking down on the display from balconies on the tower.

Around 12:30 p.m. the group took over Wacker Drive with the celebrations.

Police blocked roads around the building around 2 p.m., CBS 2’s Yasmeen Hassan reported.

Bridges nearby Trump Tower were raised at 2:30 p.m., CBS 2’s Brad Edwards Reported.

CTA Brown and Red Line trains were skipping some stops on Saturday afternoon, and a handful of bus lines that run through downtown were being rerouted due to the large crowds in the streets.

Celebrations also broke out in Logan Square with supporters carrying rainbow flags and Black Lives Matter signs and having champagne toasts.

Supporters of the former vice president also gathered in downtown Evanston.

