CHICAGO (CBS) — After coming within one degree of record high temperatures Friday there are more chances in the days ahead to make or break temperature records. Friday hit 74 degrees, and the record is 75.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue Saturday with temperatures running about 20 degrees above the norm.
There will be mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures Sunday.
Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, SW wind 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. 72
Saturday night: Mostly clear and mild. 53
Sunday: Mostly sunny. 74°