CHICAGO (CBS) — Record breaking or near record breaking November weather should continue through Tuesday with highs of 70° or warmer, before a return to cooler weather midweek.
Saturday’s temperature has reached 71° this afternoon, a few degrees shy of the November 17 record 75° from 1915. Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows in the lower 50s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny again, with breezy and mild conditions, and a high in the mid 70s. The record high for November 8 is 73°.
Mild conditions continue on Monday and Tuesday, when highs will be in the 70s again. Tuesday also brings the next chance for rain, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly late.
Dry most of next week. Best chance of rain on Tuesday with some showers likely (especially late) and maybe some rumbles of thunder. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/mzMPDPDj6K
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) November 7, 2020
Wednesday will bring temperatures back to normal for this time of year, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s the rest of the week.