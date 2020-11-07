CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 18 people have been shot across Chicago since Friday evening, two of them fatally.
The most recent fatal shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said two men were found shot on the 2100 block of East 72nd Place. A 32-year-old man who was shot in each leg was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Another man, whose age was unknown, was shot in the abdomen, and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.
About an hour and a half earlier, two men were shot in the Austin neighborhood. Police said the victims were standing outside with a group of people, when a gunman walked up and shot a 28-year-old man in the head and torso and a 21-year-old man in the chest. Friends of the victims drove them to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where the older man was pronounced dead and the younger man was in fair condition.
At least 14 other people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- A 16-year-old boy was shot Friday evening in Humboldt Park. Police said the boy was shot in the foot around 7:30 p.m. on the 900 block of North Harding Avenue. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- A 23-year-old man was driving on the 7600 block of South Bishop Street in Auburn Gresham around 7:35 p.m. Friday, when someone in a silver BMW opened fire, grazing his leg. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
- Around 10 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was standing on the 4800 block of West Van Buren Street in the Austin neighborhood, when someone walked out of a nearby gangway and shot him in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- Less than a block away, around 10:45 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway in Austin, when someone in a white SUV shot him in the face and chest. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- Around 11:40 p.m. Friday in the South Austin neighborhood, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man got into an argument in the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue, and the younger man shot the older man in the foot. The victim was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was driving on the 800 block of South Independence Boulevard in Lawndale, when someone in a passing car shot him in the neck. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, two men got into an argument and started fighting after getting off an elevator at the Swissotel in downtown Chicago. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the arm during the fight, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was driving on the 6600 block of South Ashland Avenue in West Englewood, when he heard gunshots, and realized he’d been shot twice in the arm. He drove himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.
- Around 2:55 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was standing on the 5400 block of West Cortez Street in Austin, when he was shot in the head. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Police said an unidentified person seen running from the scene was arrested a few blocks away on the 1100 block of North Lockwood Avenue, and officers recovered a weapon from the suspect.
- Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood, a 19-year-old man was standing on the 2700 block of South Trumbull Avenue, when he heard gunshots, and saw two men running down the street immediately after the shooting. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- Around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a shooting on the 1500 block of West 79th Street in Auburn Gresham, and found two men who had been shot. A 30-year-old man who was shot in the leg was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was stabilized. A 60-year-old man was shot in the face, shoulder, and arm, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.
- Around 5:20 p.m. Saturday in West Lawn, two men were crossing the street on the 6400 block of South Kedvale Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. A 30-year-old man was shot in the right hand, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was stabilized. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition.