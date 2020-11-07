CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported a recording-breaking 12,438 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including an additional 76 deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 477, 978, including 10,154 deaths.
In the last 24 hour period 98,418 tests have been reported to the state for a total of 8,313,547.
As of Friday night 4,250 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 813 patients were in intensive care and 367 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 is 10.3%, up from 9.6% Friday and the highest it has been since May when it reached 12%.