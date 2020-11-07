CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana Saturday recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state for the fourth day in a row. In the first six days of November the state has recorded more coronavirus cases than in the entire month of July.
Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 5,007 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 43 deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 205,722 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,348, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 244 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
A record 50,610 tests were submitted to the state over the last 24 hour period. So far 1,794,398 unique individuals have been tests, up from 1,777,105 on Friday. A total of 3,167,518 tests have been submitted, including repeat tests, since Feb. 26.