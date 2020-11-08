CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be partly cloudy and unseasonably mild Sunday night with lows near 60.
Another record should fall on Monday with highs in the middle 70s.
A record high is also within reach for Tuesday.
The streak of November days with highs of 70° or more should end that day at seven. That has never happened here.
Look for showers and possible thunderstorms later Tuesday along with gusty winds. Back to about average and drying out on Wednesday.
The highs will be back in the lower to middle 50s Wednesday and through the weekend. There is another chance for a few showers on Saturday.