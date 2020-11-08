CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Sunday that she has taken a precautionary COVID-19 test after a member of her staff tested positive for the virus.
The staffer was last seen in the Cook County Building on Friday.
Preckwinkle’s office reported that she had no symptoms.
But out of an abundance of caution, she will self-isolate until her test results come back.
In an unrelated incident, Gov. JB Pritzker tested negative for COVID-19 Friday afternoon. Pritzker and staff who attended a meeting Monday where they were exposed to someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were self-isolating.
This was the second negative test result for the governor and staff after they underwent their weekly test on Wednesday, according to a release from his office.
Those who attended the meeting are not considered close contacts because they met with the individual more than 48 hours before symptom onset and will not be required to quarantine for 14 days.
This was the third time Pritzker isolated this year after a potential exposure to the virus.