CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 10,009 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 42 additional deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 487,987, including 10,196 confirmed deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24 hour period, the state has received 90,757 tests, bringing the total to 8,404,304. As of Saturday night 4,303 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 833 were in intensive car and 368 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7 is 10.6%, up from 10.3% Saturday.