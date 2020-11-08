CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 4,689 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 36 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 210,374 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,383, according to the Illinois State Department of Health.
Another 246 probable deaths heave been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 1,809,940 individuals have been tested in the state, up from 1,794,398 on Saturday. A total of 3,210,666 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb 26.
Find testing sites around the state on www.coronavirus.in.gov.