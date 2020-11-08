GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — An annual Day of the Dead celebration went ahead in Glendale Heights on Sunday, but it looked a little different than in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s celebration was a drive-through event complete with a mariachi band.
Visitors drove through Camera Park, at 101 E. Fullerton Ave. in the western suburb to see altars with photos and other memorabilia of deceased loved ones.
The event was dedicated to Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, and the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.