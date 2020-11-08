By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We have an electrified version of a luxury SUV. If this were just a Volvo XC90 it would be good enough for me. We drove the car when it first came out and it was a standout. But this is no ordinary XC90. This is the plug-in hybrid version. It’s the XC90 Recharge. Even if you don’t think a station wagon styled SUV is your cup of tea, you’d better take another look.
The Volvo XC90 T8 brings a 313 horsepower four cylinder supercharged and turbocharged engine to power the front wheels. The electric motor takes care of the rear with both power plants adding up to 400 horsepower. No wonder it gallops to 60 in about five seconds. This is a three-row SUV. The third row is nice, unless you fold it down for a huge amount of cargo space.
A great looking car on the outside with a stunning interior, this is a plug-in hybrid that is certainly worth a test drive.
The Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid starts at $63,000.