CHICAGO (CBS) — Family members were desperate Sunday to find a Riverdale woman who vanished in Chicago more than a week ago.
Davane Gross, 22, who goes by Davii, disappeared Halloween night after leaving a relative’s home in the Austin neighborhood.
“Come home. Your parents are missing you, and we love you,” said her aunt, Krista Gross. “We’re going to bring you home, baby. We’re going to bring you home.”
Family members said Davane Gross’ last known location was near the Shedd Aquarium.
They are asking for help from the public to find her. Friends and family members handed out fliers on Sunday, hoping someone might have information on their whereabouts.
Davane stands 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.