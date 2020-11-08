CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman was wounded in a shooting in Auburn Gresham Sunday evening.
The shooting happened at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of South Carpenter Street, police said.
The 24-year-old man was shot in the back and was unresponsive at the scene, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A 24-year-old woman was also shot in a vehicle at the scene. She heard shots and felt pain and was wounded in the right shoulder, police said.
The woman found her way to a hospital where she was in good condition, police said.
As of Sunday night, no one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.