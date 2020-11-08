CHICAGO (CBS) — Celebrations of the victory of President-elect Joe Biden continued in Chicago Sunday, with local politicians offering their congratulations for the new president-elect and for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has not stopped smiling since the news was official.
“Finally, we’re going to have somebody in the White House who respects cities,” she said. “Finally, we’re going to have a partner in the White House who’s going to help us and not hurt us.”
The mayor was joined by local aldermen, state representatives, and other officials for a socially-distanced drive-up community event.
Among those in attendance were Ald. Howard Brookins (21st), City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, state Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago), and 4th District Cook County Commissioner Stanley Moore.
It was held in the 21st Ward – which includes parts of the Auburn Gresham, Brainerd, Princeton Park, and Washington Heights neighborhoods and which had the highest percentage of votes for Mr. Biden in the city.