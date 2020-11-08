CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a 2-year-old missing girl who was last seen in the Hermosa neighborhood.
Remedy Dunn was last seen in the 4100 block of West North Avenue leaving with her maternal grandmother around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
She was wearing a white blouse with a pink unicorn, pink leggings and pink and white shoes.
Remdy is about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on where Remedy might be is asked to contact Area Five SVU detectives at (312)746-6554.