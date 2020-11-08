GARY, Ind. (CBS) — More brush fires were reported Sunday in Gary, Indiana, though not with the severity of the one that broke out along the Borman Expressway last week.
Gary Fire Division Chief Mark Everette said by email that the fires on Sunday were on the west side of Gary – one of them at 25th Avenue and Bell Street, the other near 23rd Avenue and Morton Street. The latter fire impinged on some homes, but was contained before it reached them, Everette said.
There have been multiple small brush fires in Gary this past week, but none as severe as the one that broke out this past Wednesday, Everette said.
On Wednesday, a brush fire raged on both sides of Interstate 80/94 near the 7.5-mile marker. The fire stretched west toward Clark Road in Gary.
The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department had to evacuate an area near 25th Avenue and Clark Road in Gary because of the fire on Wednesday. Its aviation unit also dropped water on the fire from a helicopter.
The Sheriff’s office said its Aviation Unit crew dropped 34 loads of water totaling 7,140 gallons on the Wednesday fire.
The causes of all the fires remained under investigation Sunday, but Everette said dry brush is a contributing factor to the spread.