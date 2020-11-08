MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) — Two crashes happened in succession in Mount Prospect Sunday morning, and one of them left a police officer injured.
The second accident that left the officer injured happened around 8 a.m.
Police were already blocking eastbound traffic after an accident at Dempster Street and Algonquin Road when a driver hit the officer’s sport-utility vehicle.
The driver said the sun was in his eyes and he did not see the officer’s vehicle.
The officer was taken to an area hospital. It was not known late Sunday how severely the officer was hurt.