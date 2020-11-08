CHICAGO (CBS) — The holiday spirit is coming to Chicago. The Christmas tree will be delivered to Millennium Park Monday morning to become Chicago’s official Christmas tree.
Crews cut it down Friday morning in Morgan Park then loaded it up in a truck.
Retired CPS teacher Catherine Townsend donated it. She says she watered it every morning and can’t wait for others to enjoy it.
There is no public tree lighting this year because of COVID-19. That ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube on Nov. 19.