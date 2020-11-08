CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday warned Bronzeville residents about a spate of robberies have happened in broad daylight in recent days.
In each incident, two male assailants came up to the victims, took out a handgun, and demanded the victims’ property. The robbers then fled on foot or in a vehicle – described in one incident as a late-model beige Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.
The robberies happened at the following times and locations:
• At 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue;
• At 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 in the 4300 block of South Prairie Avenue;
• At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the 600 block of East 49th Street;
• At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, again in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue.
The suspects are described as being between 17 and 30 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.